People Media Factory taking risk with Gopichand?

People Media Factory have joined hands with Chitrayalam Studios for a big ticket film with Gopichand to be directed by Srinu Vaitla. “People Media Factory are taking bit of a risk since Gopichand has been delivering flops these days,” says a source and adds, “Even the craze of director Srinu Vaitla is not at the peak these days and over Rs 30 crore budget for the film is definitely on the higher side,” he adds.







His next film with director Srinu Vaitla would showcase his flair for comedy and he is also going to flex his muscles in their upcoming action entertainer.

Gopichand's latest release ‘Bhimaa’ also failed to impress, after a series of duds like ‘Pakka Commercial’ and ‘Ramabhanam’. “Gopichand’s last few films fared badly and it has drastically affected his Telugu market,” he adds. Just a few years ago, Gopichand movies were selling like hotcakes in Hindi dubbing markets but now things have turned upside down. “His films were sold for Rs 10 and 12 crores at one point in time in the Hindi market but now there are no takers. The producers of his upcoming films could get Rs 5 to 6 crore per film, provided they boost the film in promotions and showcase them as unique action films, otherwise it will be difficult,” he points out.No doubt, Gopichand has a good physique and could pull off anger-driven roles with ease and tasted success with hits like ‘Sahasam’, “Jil’ and ‘Loukyam’. “He is trying to mix up action roles with light-hearted movies but it is going against him. He needs to stick to action adventures to regain his winning streak,” he concludes.