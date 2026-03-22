Pawan Kalyan Waives ₹30 Cr for Ustaad Bhagat Singh’?

If reliable sources are to be believed, star actor Pawan Kalyan has reportedly waived ₹30 crore from his ₹130 crore remuneration for his latest release, Ustaad Bhagat Singh. “He assured Mythri Movie Makers that he would do another film for them and also waived the balance remuneration,” a source said.

The actor is said to share a strong rapport with the production house, which has consistently backed big-budget films with leading stars. “He has great regard for the banner and is expecting a star-studded script and a massive entertainer from them. They, in turn, are looking for the right director,” the source added.

Mythri Movie Makers, who have delivered successful films with stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR, are keen to score a solid hit with Pawan Kalyan as well. However, insiders suggest that things did not go as planned this time.

“The weak script by director Harish Shankar has shattered their plans,” the source revealed, adding, “They are confident of coming back with the right script for Pawan Kalyan and fulfilling their dream of delivering a hit with the ‘Kushi’ star in the near future.”

Pawan Kalyan had placed immense trust in Harish Shankar, especially after their blockbuster Gabbar Singh. “He gave a free hand to the director, but it did not pay off,” the source said. “Neither the story nor the narration felt unique, and it disappointed fans in a big way.”

Despite Pawan Kalyan playing a cop, the overall execution reportedly did not connect as expected. “The characterization and episodes were hard to digest, and even the love track with Sreeleela did not click,” the source concluded.

With this chapter behind them, both the actor and the production house are now expected to regroup and aim for a stronger, more impactful collaboration in the future.