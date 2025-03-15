Pawan Kalyan to Test His Crowd-Pulling Prowess?

After making waves in politics and securing the position of Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan is now gearing up to test his star power once again with his upcoming film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, slated for release on May 9.“It will be a challenge for Pawan to reclaim his dominance in Tollywood, despite his unmatched fan following,” says a distributor. “Once the undisputed king of Telugu cinema, he now faces stiff competition from the likes of Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR, who have all reached superstardom and expanded their market. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be his chance to prove a point,” he adds.Pawan Kalyan has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters, including Kushi, Jalsa, and Attarintiki Daredi, and even his last release, Bheemla Nayak, drew impressive crowds. However, the key question remains—has his political journey affected his appeal as a superstar?“To reaffirm his box office dominance, Hari Hara Veera Mallu needs to cross ₹150 crore in net collections and a ₹200 crore gross in the Telugu states, competing with Kalki 2898 AD and Pushpa: The Rule,” the distributor points out. “His political success might have even strengthened his fan base rather than diminishing it, as audiences eagerly await his return to the big screen.”Directed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna, the film boasts a powerful lineup, with Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani delivering a everlasting soundtrack. With Bollywood heavyweights like Bobby Deol and Anupam Kher, alongside actress Nidhhi Agerwal, the action-adventure film has generated immense buzz, with its rights sold for a hefty sum in Telugu states.As the release date approaches, all eyes are on Pawan Kalyan to see if he can reaffirm his place at the top. The game is truly on this May!