Pawan Kalyan To Promote ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ Ahead Of Release

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has reportedly agreed to promote his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 19. Despite being busy with the Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions, Pawan Kalyan recently met the team of Mythri Movie Makers and assured them that he would allocate a few days for the film’s promotions.

According to sources, producers Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar and director Harish Shankar were present at the meeting where the promotional plans were discussed. The teaser of the film is expected to be released within a day or two, while two songs from the film are likely to be unveiled next week. Pawan Kalyan has also promised to complete the pending dubbing work soon.

The team is planning a grand pre-release event, and the required permissions are said to have been obtained. The venue will be finalized soon and an official announcement is expected shortly. The release trailer of the film is also being prepared and is likely to be unveiled about a week before the theatrical release. Pawan Kalyan is expected to attend the pre-release event and take part in promotional activities.

Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a mass entertainer featuring Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads. The film has generated considerable expectations as it reunites Pawan Kalyan with Harish Shankar after their successful collaboration in Gabbar Singh.

After the poor response to Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the mixed response for They Call Him OG, Pawan Kalyan will be hoping that this cop-based entertainer helps him regain his winning streak at the box office.



