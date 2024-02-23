Pawan Kalyan to give priority to Rs200 cr movie?

Hyderabad: Even though, superstar Pawan Kalyan has three big films on hand including ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh' and ‘OG’, he has reportedly chosen to give priority to ‘OG’ since it is being made with a whopping Rs 200 crore budget. “It is the costliest film in his career and he would like to give more prominence to this gangster movie. Otherwise, the production cost would shoot up further along with interest rates for borrowing. Hence, he would spare three weeks for this film from May or June,” says a source.

Keeping confidence in him, the makers have already announced that 'OG’ would hit the screens on September 27. “He took a break to campaign in Andhra Pradesh to boost the chances of his political party Jana Sena and alliance partner TDP in the next few months. But the upcoming Parliament and Assembly elections are not going to affect the release date and the action film will arrive as announced without any change,” adds the source.

Directed by Sujeeth of 'Saaho' fame, the film is set against the backdrop of the Mumbai mafia and it went on floors in April 2023. Emraan Hashmi, who is making his debut in Telugu,will play the antagonist in the movie. Priyanka Mohan is the female lead in the film.

While his other films ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ and ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ have to wait for some more time to wrap up their work, probably by the end of this year.