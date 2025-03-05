Pawan Kalyan Sticks to Protocol, Asks Film Distributors to Approach CM Naidu

Despite serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan remains committed to protocol. When approached by film distributors and exhibitors from the state, the actor-turned-politician advised them to take their concerns directly to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu."He didn’t want to overstep his role and urged them to follow proper channels by seeking an appointment with the CM," said a source. "Even though he understands the industry's struggles as a star, he preferred to let the government handle the matter rather than intervene himself."With two major films, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG, slated for release in 2025, Pawan Kalyan is consciously maintaining a neutral stance to avoid conflicts between his political responsibilities and acting career. "It was a pragmatic and tough decision. While he assured his support in discussions between industry leaders and the CM, he believes the government should make the final call," the source added.Meanwhile, exhibitors and distributors in Andhra Pradesh recently met in Vijayawada to address industry challenges. Many single-screen theatres across the state are struggling due to declining footfalls, with industry insiders citing ticket price hikes as a key issue. Stakeholders are now seeking government intervention to regulate pricing and make cinema more accessible to the public.