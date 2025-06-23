Pawan Kalyan Says Bollywood Has Lost Its Way

Power star Pawan Kalyan recently made bold remarks about the state of Indian cinema, particularly Bollywood, during a candid interview. Expressing his preference for the term Bharateeya Chitra Parishrama over “Indian cinema,” he stated that Bollywood has lost its cultural essence by embracing globalisation and drifting away from its rural roots.

“The term ‘Indian cinema’ feels somewhat alien to me,” Pawan said. “Each film industry has its own unique identity and strength. I prefer calling it Bharateeya Chitra Parishrama. When Indian cinema began, it was deeply rooted in our culture. Over time, especially in Hindi cinema, that connection weakened due to the changing mindset of filmmakers influenced by global trends.”

Pawan Kalyan pointed out that Hindi films once captured India’s cultural richness, but many modern Bollywood movies have reduced culturally rooted characters to caricatures. “There was a time when Hindi cinema reflected Indian ethos—take Dangal, for instance. It was a deeply rooted film with a strong sense of Bharateeyata. Unfortunately, such films have become rare.”

According to him, South Indian cinema is now leading the way in authentically representing Indian values and cultural narratives. “In the South, 70–80% of the audience comes from rural areas. So, whether we intend it or not, our films carry a rural connect. That’s why they resonate not only with Indian viewers but also with international audiences,” he noted.

He believes that in chasing commercial success and western appeal, Bollywood has lost touch with the everyday Indian. “The focus on business and glam has distanced Bollywood from the native audience. But the South still thrives on that cultural bond. That’s what is capturing attention in the West now,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is set to hit screens on July 24. With this film, all eyes are on the star to reaffirm his mass appeal at the box office once again.