Pawan Kalyan political ad creates ripples

The actor-turned-politician is leaving no stone unturned to unseat Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan. In his latest political advertisement, he subtily urges voters to switch off the fan (YCP election symbol) to protect the state.











After a moment, the fan is switched off, and Pawan will collect all the papers and puts them back on the table. This time, he will put a glass on papers, ensuring they don’t fly away. Adjacent to the same, we can also see the party symbols of TDP and BJP.



The ad has already created ripples in political spectrum and social media buzzing with activity. Pawan Kalyan next film Ustaad Bhagat Singh set for release in September after he begins shooting in June after elections in AP.

Even though Pawan’s face is not seen in the ad but it starts interestingly with a voice over similar to that of YS Jagan promising the welfare and development for the state. The next moment, someone switches on the fan and the papers on the table will fly away. There are several aspects like capital, sand policy, development and others written on them.