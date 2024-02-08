Will Pawan take break from politics for OG?

The much-hyped action film “OG’ starring Pawan Kalyan will be hitting the screens on September 27 but the superstar has yet to complete his work in the film. He is all set to hit the campaign trail in Andhra Pradesh to boost the chances of his political party Jana Sena and alliance partner TDP in the next few months. “Upcoming Parliament and Assembly elections are not going to affect the release date and the action film will arrive as announced without any change,” says a source and adds, “Pawan Kalyan has to just spare 20 odd days for the big ticket film and he would joining the shooting in May after hectic election campaign and wrap up our gangster movie,” he adds.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film is set against the backdrop of the Mumbai mafia and it went on floors in April 2023. Emraan Hashmi, who is making his debut in Telugu, will play the antagonist in the movie. Priyanka Mohan is the female lead in the film. “It is being made with a Rs 200 crore budget since producers want to deliver a never-before-seen action adventure riding on the larger-than-life image of Pawan Kalyan,” he points out.

Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer while Thaman S is the music composer of OG. The music director had previously worked for Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, and Bro, he adds.