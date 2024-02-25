Pawan Kalyan back to brand endorsements

After a long hiatus, superstar Pawan Kalyan is back to brand endorsements since he is promoting a ‘health app’ and reportedly pocketed a fancy amount for his work. "He has been shying away from endorsing brands for many years, but now he has promoted a health app and pocketed Rs 5 crore pay. He has to just spare two days for a photo shoot and stuff for paper ads and also a video for promoting the app which offers medical services,” says a source who adds, “His popularity as a superstar is at its peak and he has a huge fan following. Any product he promotes will fetch huge mileage,” he adds.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan had claimed that he is not worried about money and would promote brands used daily, hence avoiding commercial endorsements. “Seven years ago, he agreed to promote the products of hand weavers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and assured to endorse their work after seeing the plight of weavers in two states and promoted a cause,” he points out.

Pawan Kalyan promoted Pepsi Cola till 2001 and later gave up endorsements although corporate houses offered him fancy amounts. “He didn’t want to mint money through brand endorsements and was happy to earn money through acting, while his colleagues Iike Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan were making waves by promoting varied brands,” he concludes.

