Trend of re-releases continues in Telugu states





The trend of re-releases continues to dominate the film industry, following the success of revamped classics like "Pokiri" and "Simhadri." With the recent surge in popularity of 4K versions, along with the positive reception of Valentine’s Day release "Oye," which garnered significant praise and collections for a week, another exciting re-release is on the horizon.The low-budget feature film that catapulted Maruthi into the limelight in Tollywood is none other than the blockbuster movie "Ee Rojullo." While initially criticized for relying on double entendres and vulgarity, these elements have become commonplace in today's OTT-centric films. Set for release on March 23rd, it will be intriguing to see its reception.On a different note, one of the most influential youthful college dramas of all time is Sekhar Kammula’s "Happy Days," considered a timeless classic in its genre. Sources indicate that plans are underway for a re-release in the second or third weeks of April. The performance of both films at the box office remains to be seen, sparking anticipation among movie enthusiasts.