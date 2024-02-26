Operation Valentine valued at Rs 10 to 12 cr in AP, Telangana?

According to a leading distributor, the much-hyped patriotic film ‘Operation Valentine’ starring Varun Tej has reportedly been traded off anywhere between Rs 10 to 12 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. “It has to draw good openings to move to the safer zone,’ says a distributor who adds, “Mythri Movie Makers have shelled out Rs 5 crore advance for the Nizam region while buyers from Andhra and Ceded areas have paid advances to the tune of Rs 5 to 7 crore combined,” he adds.

No doubt, the film got better theatres since it had no big competition on March 1 and it has triggered some buzz too after a slew of promotions by the makers. “It has the big advantage to pull in crowds on day one and sustain thereafter to recover its money in the two Telugu states,” he points out.

With Varun’s earlier films like ‘Gandivadari Arjuna’ didn’t live up to expectations, the son of Naga Babu is looking to score a hit as a fighter pilot who fights for his nation. “A unique plot for Telugu audience and it has to live to raise expectations and mint money,” he concludes.