Ooru Peru Bhairavakona to take on Eagle ?

Even though the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce is trying to ensure a solo release for ‘Eagle’ on February 9, the makers of ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ aren’t in a mood to back out. “They were the first ones to announce the release date of their gripping thriller on February 9. They also made agreements with distributors and took advances too,” says a source and adds, “It will be difficult for them to defer the release. They would be losing nearly Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 crore in US markets alone if they postpone. Since agreements are made four weeks in advance in the USA and finding a new date without competition from Bollywood and Hollywood movies would push them into losses,” he points out.

Producer Anil Sunkara has traded off the Sundeep Kishan-Vi Anand movie for Rs 20-odd crores including digital and satellite rights riding on hype and response around teaser and trailer. “This is the season of supernatural thrillers in Tollywood since audiences are lapping up mysterious thrillers and ‘Oori Peru’ has a good chance to draw openings since trailers have created a lot of buzz,” he points out.

And also political potboiler ‘Yatra 2’ will be finding it difficult to defer the release because it has to arrive before elections in Andhra Pradesh and give a boost to political prospects of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. “It would be released on February 8 at all costs since it has a different purpose to serve and postponing is just ruled out,” he concludes.