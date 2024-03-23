Om Bheem Bush Day 1 Collections: Sri Vishhu Movie garners Rs 1 crore Plus?

The much hyped horror comedy ‘Om Bheem Bush’ has reportedly collected over Rs 1 crore in the two Telugu states. Actor Sri Vishnu was banking on this comic-caper to revive his winning streak and joined hands with two other talented comedians Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi. “It has garnered Rs 1.25 crore collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and it has to go a long way,” says a distributor, who adds, “The makers thought that a film with three comedians, packed with lots of jokes could recreate the magic of blockbuster ‘Jathirathnalu’ but it will be difficult to surpass it,” he adds.

The spooky thriller has its share of moments and some jokes as well but it loses steam in the second half as the three friends move in the haunted mansion to retrieve hidden treasure. “Mixing comedy with horror has to be done tactfully, without one diluting the other, but this film falls short in this amalgamation and becomes truly predictable,” he points out.

Om Bheem Bush has been reportedly traded for Rs 4.5 to 5 crores in Telugu states and the film has to sustain its collections and draw more eyeballs to break even in the days to come. “It triggered a lot of hype before release with the efforts of producers and actors and it made noise on day one and now the real game begins,’ he concludes.