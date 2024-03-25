Om Bheem Bush collects Rs 5 cr plus?

Riding on the word-of-mouth publicity, the comic-caper ‘Om Bheem Bush’ has reportedly garnered over Rs 5 crores in the last three days. “It did well in the first three days despite mixed response and people are enjoying the fun factor and it registered 60% occupancy in many theatres,” says a distributor, who claims that the film has to sustain hard to recover Rs 5.5 crore and break even in Telugu states. “With Monday being a holiday for Holi in some places it can hold on.It has to draw more eyeballs in the days to come to leave big margins in the hands of distributors in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” he adds.Actor Sree Vishnu joined hands with two talented comedians Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi. “It has garnered Rs 1.25 crore collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Day one,” says a distributor, who adds, “The makers packed the film with lots of jokes and hoping to recreate the magic of blockbuster ‘Jathirathnalu’ but it will be difficult to surpass it,” he adds.The spooky thriller has its share of moments and some jokes as well but it loses steam in the second half as the three friends move into the haunted mansion to retrieve the hidden treasure and begin to interact with the ghost itself.