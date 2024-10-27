NTR’s Ramakrishna Cine Studios, now Balayya to establish one

Legendary and late Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao established Ramakrishna Cine Studios in 1970’s and the studio became a landmark in Musheerabad, near RTC Cross Roads. “NTR was the only Telugu superstar who didn’t seek government land for constructing a studio. He spent his hard-earned money to realize his dream of owning a studio,’ says a source. “Films like 'Dana Veera Sura Karna, ‘Chanakya Chandragupta’ and ‘Brahmarishi Vishwamitra’ are some of the blockbusters which were made in their studios. In fact, some of his initial political innings and setting up Telugu Desam Party and few activities happened in this studio,’ he adds.Later, they moved to Nacharam in Secunderabad and constructed a massive studio in 15-acres of land and it turned into another landmark. “He was a pioneer in studio business and he wanted his own place to make his mythological, folklore and historicals with a lot of creative freedom and erected elegant sets and delivered visually-pleasing movies,” he points out.Now, Nandamuri Balakrishna is carrying forward his legacy and would be coming with a state-of-art studio in Hyderabad very soon. "Actually, Balakrishna wanted to construct a studio in Vizag in 2014 but things didn't fall in place," he adds. With Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in principle approving the allocation of land for a massive studio. “Balakrishna has been carrying the legacy of his father and ace actor for decades. First as an actor and then as a politician, now he is determined to come up with a modern film studio and match up with his dad,’ he informs.On studio business not being lucrative since most of the shootings have moved to real locations, “He doesn’t need anyone else because he would be making his own films here. He has three or four movies on hand and he could do varied genres-mythological, folklore and historical(which no one does)—to use these facilities to his advantage,” he says and adds, “Besides, the Nandamuri clan is expanding and they would join in. Already, Kalyan Ram and Jr NTR are happening actors, while Balakrishan’s son Nandamuri Mokshagna is going to make his debut. Another NTR,grandson of Harikrishna and son of late Janaki Ram is also making his acting debut,” he concludes