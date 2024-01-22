Truth About Devara's 100 Crore Pre-release business

Despite good number of distributors willing to bet money on the much-awaited "Devara", the deals for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are yet to be closed.."The makers of Young Tiger Jr NTR film are looking to clinch a deal for Rs 150 crores in two Telugu states since his popularity is at its peak and he has also joined hands with hit filmmaker Koratala Siva to deliver a mind blowing action adventure. However, the deals yet to be signed, " says a distributor.





"The makers are expecting to sell the film for Rs 50 crores in Nizam region and Rs 70 crores from Andhra and Rs 30 crs from Ceded region so it is taking some time for distributors to pay up advances," he adds.





No doubt, NTR is riding on the massive success of"RRR" and hoping to repeat the magic with Devara."His followers are from varied sections of the audience. From youngsters to masses and women to family audience, NTR has turned out to be a big crowd puller among Telugu stars. He is bound to draw sensational openings and hold audience interest with terrific performance besides flexing his muscles to decimate his opponents," he points out.





In fact, distributors from Kerala have arrived in Hyderabad to procure distribution rights in Telugu states. "Distributors from Kerala have good network and are looking to tie up with local distributors. They made big money by releasing Baahubali 2 in Kerala. Now, they want to set up shop in Telugu states," he informs.





However, Telugu distributors are willing to cough up Rs 125 crores for two states and holding negotiations with the makers. Being NTR home production, the makers are not in a hurry. "In next two days, the deals could come through since the film is set for release in April," he concludes.