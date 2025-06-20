 Top
NTR to Woo Rukmini Vasanth in His Next?

NTR and Rukmini will be seen as love interests in this action-adventure

Junior NTR (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: After sharing screen space with leading ladies like Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Janhvi Kapoor, Telugu superstar Jr NTR is now set to romance rising Kannada sensation Rukmini Vasanth in his upcoming high-octane film directed by Prashanth Neel.

“NTR and Rukmini will be seen as love interests in this action-adventure,” a source confirmed, teasing a sizzling new on-screen pair that is sure to set the screens ablaze. The shoot, which kicked off earlier this summer, is progressing at a brisk pace with schedules being shot across Karnataka and Hyderabad.

Rukmini Vasanth, who garnered critical acclaim and pan-South appeal for her emotive performance in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, is reportedly already onboard. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, her latest Instagram post has sparked a flurry of speculation. Dressed in a white shirt with tiger prints and seated inside a caravan, she captioned the post: “Tiger Tiger burning bright…” — a cryptic line fans believe is a clear reference to Jr NTR, popularly known as the ‘Tiger’ of Telugu cinema. Buzz suggests the post may have been snapped right from the sets of the NTR-Neel film. With this move, Rukmini joins the league of Kannada actresses making a mark in Tollywood, following in the footsteps of Rashmika Mandanna, Krithi Shetty, and Sharmitha Gowda.

Her fans eagerly await the official confirmation of this fresh pairing and the film that’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the coming year.


A seasoned Tollywood film critic and journalist with over two decades of experience.

