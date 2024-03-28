He said yes, says Aditi Rao Hydari

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who have been dating each other for a long time, have confirmed their engagement with a post on social media. Flaunting their engagement rings, the couple shared a picture on Instagram which Aditi Rao Hydari captioned: "He said yes!"

This is the first time that Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have publicly acknowledged their relationship. The announcement also comes after reports in various Telugu news outlets of them getting married at Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in the Wanaparthy district of Telangana.

Siddharth and Aditi met on the sets of their film Maha Samudram in 2021, and the two have been going steady since then. They are often spotted together at award shows and lunches in Mumbai.





This is Aditi Rao Hydari's second marriage; she was earlier married to actor and lawyer Satyadeep Mishra in 2002. She never commented on her first marriage, but in 2013, the actor did reveal that she was separated. She met Mishra at the young age of 18, and the two got married when Aditi was 24, but now reports suggest that the two are on good terms and remain friends with each other.

Both Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have worked in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies. Siddharth was last seen in the hit Tamil movie Chithha and is currently working on Indian 2 with superstar Kamal Haasan.