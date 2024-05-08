Not Allu Arjun, but these two star heroes were first choice for Arya

It has been 20 years since the release of Allu Arjun's blockbuster hit film Arya and the grand celebration was made in Hyderabad yesterday to celebrate the same. in this event, the actor Sukumar and producer, Dil Raju took to the stage to talk about the other actors whom they have approached much before finalising Allu Arjun for this film.





Dil Raju said, "We initially narrated the script to Ravi Teja Garu, and he liked it. Then, we approached Prabhas. He was busy with two other films. We arranged a special screening of Dil to Tharun in Prasad Labs. Sukumar and I were talking about Arya. Suddenly, Allu Arjun arrived there. I felt he would be the perfect choice for Arya's character."





Director Sukumar father added to the statement, saying that because Dheeraj wanted the story to be limited to Prabhas, he went and did, but was sure that he would definitely not fit into the character and even told Prabhas the same.





"Bunny was narrated 71 scripts by different directors, before he finalised Arya. He was not satisfied with any of those, and when I narrated him, the first half of Arya, he was already on cloud nine," said Director Sukumar.





Finally, after many directors , it is Sukumar, who has given Allu Arjun, the biggest hit of his career, not just straighten the beginning, but even now as well with Pushpa.