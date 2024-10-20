Norah Fatehi role will be dignified, classy: Karuna Kumar

After Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal thakur, another Bollywood actress Norah Fatehi is also trying to make her mark in Telugu with big ticket film ‘Matka’. "Her role and dance numbers will be dignified and classy and far away from her previous outings,” says young director Karuna Kumar who is a making a biopic of Ratan Khetri who revolutionized Matka—a popular form of gambling that emerged in Mumbai in 1962—into the largest betting operation in India. “Our film is a period drama and her saree-clad avatar and retro looks would remind us of yesteryear actresses like Savitri, homely, yet strikingly beautiful," he adds.









Actually, the Canadian dancer-turned actress rose to fame with racy and sensuous dance numbers like ‘Dilbar Dilbar’(Satyameva Jayate) and ‘O Saki Saki(Batla House). Now, her Telugu song ‘Le Le Raja’ from “Matka’ was comparatively subdued and neat over her glam-centric numbers. ‘We didn’t want any skin show and ride on her glam quotient and avoided uncomfortable dance movements too. We wanted to exploit her histrionic skills since she plays a very crucial role in the film and is a partner in a Casino. She is almost the second lead in the film and has a role with substance,” he points out.





Realising that she has found a meaty role in Tollywood, Norah honed her Telugu speaking skills through special classes and delivered her dialogues on her own. “It was astonishing to watch her speaking dialogues with ease on the sets and definitely a lot of hard work has gone into it. She has put her heart and soul into her performance and she is going to prove her mettle in both dancing and acting skills,’ he concludes.