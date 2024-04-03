No Star hero release this summer too?

After Sankranti Telugu Cinema industry has not really witnessed any box office, Bonanza or a euphoria at the box office with the release of a star hero cinema. The films which released in the month of February and March. Those saw a couple of films from the heroes. It is very evident that these films could not become blockbuster hits at the box office and hardly even reached the breakeven.Now coming back to the summer releases, it is Vijay Devarakonda's Family Star that is hitting the screen on April 5, and again, we have Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD to release if everything goes as per the plan. So till again, there comes any announcement regarding the delay, we can consider that the film is hitting the screens on May 9.Besides Family Star and Kalki 2898 AD, there is no other big release this summer as of now, which is completely contradictory and against the expectations on the number of releases in Summer. As April and May are considered to be the summer holidays being the potential season to garner good amount of collections at the box office, many distributors, and exhibitors are completely backing on this season.They might be many films that are still working on the making of the films, but as of now there has been no update on this summer release yet. There are some small budget and not much popular star cast films hitting the screens in April and May as well, but as said, there is no film from a star who can potentially bring audience to the theatres.Well, let us see if soon they are going to be any announcements to fill in this void at the theatres and the box office .