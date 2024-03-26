No item song, Samantha will have cameo in Pushpa 2?

The anticipation surrounding "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is reaching a fever pitch among fans, and recent reports suggest that the sequel may feature a special cameo appearance by none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her memorable performance in the song 'Oo Antava' from the first installment.





According to sources cited by 123Telugu, director Sukumar is keen on having Samantha make a guest appearance in "Pushpa 2: The Rule." It is reported that she may be roped in to perform a small song towards the end of the film, with the possibility of her character extending into the third part of the franchise.





Samantha's electrifying dance number in "Pushpa: The Rise," which released in 2021, garnered widespread acclaim and added to the film's success at the box office. However, the actress recently revealed that shooting the song was a challenging experience for her.





During the India Today Conclave, Samantha shared her apprehensions about filming the 'Oo Antava' track, admitting that portraying a 'sexy' persona was outside her comfort zone. Despite her initial discomfort, she pushed herself to deliver a memorable performance, showcasing her growth both as an actor and as an individual.





While Samantha remains grateful for the opportunity, she made it clear that she is unlikely to take on similar challenges in the future. When questioned about the prospect of doing another dance number, Samantha asserted that she no longer views it as a personal challenge.





As the final stages of production for "Pushpa 2: The Rule" unfold, fans eagerly await the film's release on August 15, 2024, anticipating another exhilarating chapter in the "Pushpa" saga.