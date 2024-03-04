Nithiin’s Robinhood budget to touch Rs 60 cr ?

Actually, popular actor Nithin has hit a lean patch of sorts after duds like ‘Extra Ordinary Man’ and ‘Check’. However, his upcoming film ‘Robinhood’ is being reportedly made with a whopping budget. “It is bound to cross Rs 60 crore budget in the days to come since it is being made on a lavish scale without compromising on any aspect,” says a source who adds, “Nithin is teaming up with director Venky Kudumula after their blockbuster ‘Bheeshma’. However, the budget is definitely on a higher side since his NIthin's last few films didn’t fare well,” he adds.

Nithin plays a thief in a Santa Claus costume and robs the rich and shares the bounty with the poor and needy. He sees all rich men and women as my brothers and sisters and therefore believes he has a right to take money from their pockets when needed. “Because India is my country and all Indians are my brothers and sisters,” he says in the title glimpse of the film.

Coming back to budgets, it looks like producers are planning to recover their investments through digital and Hindi dubbing rights besides theatrical rights in Telugu states. “They have to bargain hard with Hindi distributors and also digital giants to recover their big investment. They are looking to make money in varied aspects since they have confidence in the script,” he concludes.