Niranjan Reddy–Prasanth Varma Rift Reaches Telugu Film Chamber

The growing conflict between producer Niranjan Reddy and director Prasanth Varma has now reached the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and the Telugu Film Directors’ Association, with both parties filing formal complaints against each other.

According to sources, Niranjan Reddy initially approached the Chamber, alleging that he had paid over ₹10 crore as an advance for multiple projects that failed to take off. In his complaint, Reddy stated that Prasanth Varma had agreed to direct four films under his Prime Show Entertainment banner — Adhira, Mahankali, Jai HanuMan, and Brahma Rakshasa — but later backed out of the commitments.

Reddy further alleged that Varma refused to direct Adhira and Mahankali, instead bringing in Vijay Binni and Pooja Kolluru as replacements. Despite Reddy paying advances to these new directors, Varma reportedly went ahead and announced the same projects under RKD Studios. The producer also accused Varma of making Jai HanuMan and Brahma Rakshasa for other banners — Mythri Movie Makers and Hombale Films.

Reddy’s complaint seeks the return of ₹20.57 crore with 36% annual interest, along with ₹200 crore as compensation for lost business opportunities linked to the four films.

In his response to the Telugu Film Directors’ Association, Prasanth Varma denied promising to direct Adhira and Mahankali, stating that no written agreements existed for those projects. He maintained that he holds the IP rights to HanuMan, and therefore, Reddy cannot claim Jai HanuMan under his banner. Varma also denied having any formal deal for Brahma Rakshasa.

Varma acknowledged receiving ₹15.82 crore for his work on HanuMan and ₹1 crore for the Adhira teaser. He also confirmed taking ₹8.18 crore for Octopus but claimed to have passed that amount to the film’s original producer, insisting that any dispute over that money is between Reddy and the other party.

The director further stated that he owned all rights to HanuMan except for its Telugu theatrical, satellite, music, and digital rights, which Reddy handled. Varma alleged that Reddy compelled him to relinquish other language theatrical rights with a promise of a 50% profit share, which he has yet to receive, even though HanuMan earned ₹295 crore (net).

He also accused the producer of diverting funds meant for HanuMan to other Prime Show projects, including Darling, Sambarala Yeti Gattu, and Billa Ranga Baasha.

When contacted, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Treasurer T. Prasanna Kumar confirmed that both parties have filed complaints. “Yes, the issues between Niranjan Reddy and Prasanth Varma have been brought before us. The coordination committee will resolve the matter,” he said, refusing to elaborate further.