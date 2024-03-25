Huge Demand for Prabhas's Kalki OTT Rights

Renowned actor Prabhas is gearing up to make a grand comeback to the silver screen with the highly anticipated film "Kalki 2898 AD," directed by Nag Ashwin. This science-fiction extravaganza has been generating a whirlwind of excitement across various social media platforms.The Monumental Budget of Kalki 2898 ADReportedly, "Kalki 2898 AD" is being crafted with a staggering budget of Rs. 600 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film ever produced. The movie is slated for release on May 9, 2024.The Lucrative OTT DealThe producers of "Kalki 2898 AD" are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of success. Even before its theatrical debut, they are in talks for a monumental deal regarding the film's OTT rights.According to sources, major OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix have expressed interest in acquiring the digital rights of the film. It's rumored that the producers are seeking a jaw-dropping sum of Rs. 200 crore for these rights. While platforms are reportedly offering between 150 and 170 crores, the makers are holding firm on their demand for Rs. 200 crores.Given the stellar star cast, which includes Prabhas alongside legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, this demand seems justified. Though an official announcement is pending, this news has already set the internet ablaze.The Plot and CastSet in the year 2898 AD in a post-apocalyptic world, "Kalki 2898 AD" unfolds in the mystical city of Kasi. Alongside Prabhas, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and more.The film will hit the screens simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, English, and several other international languages to cater to a global audience.