Naveen Polishetty Gives Health Update





"Life update. Have unfortunately suffered severe multiple fractures in my hand and injured my leg too It’s been very tough but working towards full recovery so I can perform at my energetic best for you. Your support, patience and love is the only medicine I need” Naveen tweeted a short while ago. While the youngster didn’t reveal the nature of the accident and when it happened, he did confirm that he is recovering well.



Naveen is one the promising actors in Tollywood and carved a niche for himself with his flair for comedy and subtle performances too..

After tasting success with films like Jaathirathnalu and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, talented actor Naveen Polishetty has become a sought after actor. He was out of bounds to industry bigwigs for months since he met with an accident in USA. Today, he opened up about the serious injury that he had sustained in an accident that happened recently.