Nani Ventures into Action Genre, Aims for Multilingual Appeal

Hyderabad: With the launch of a new film by hotshot Nani with action director Sujeeth of ‘Saaho’ fame, it looks like talented actor Nani is looking to establish himself as an action hero. “He has been in the industry for more than 14 years and it is high time for him to transform his image from lover boy to action star,” says a source, who cites his last family drama “Hi Nanna’ as an experiment. “He would be doing such performance-oriented roles once in a while but now he has a different mission,” he adds.

Probably, he is fed up with soft lover boy and family man roles and wants to break away from them. "When the audience lapped up his rugged and drunkard youth role in ‘Dasara’, he began to dream a new route for himself. Besides his action episodes got him much closer to the masses. When the audience lapped up his transition from a coward into a fearless youngster in the film it doubled his confidence. Hence he wants to flex his muscles in more films,” he adds.

He was hailed for his cute lover-boy roles and also for his inimitable comic timing. He tasted massive success with films like “Pilla Zamindar,’ ‘Bhale Bhale Moggadivoy’, ‘Nenu Local,’ and ‘Krishna Gadi Veera Prema Gadha’ to carve a niche for himself in Tollywood.



Recently, he tasted success with ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ where he showcased traces of his fiery side. His next film with director Vivek Athreya ‘Saripoda Sanvaram’ is billed to be an action-adventure and it would be made with a massive budget. "Nani wants to expand his market to Tamil and Hindi film industries, so he believes that fiery roles would be a perfect choice", he concludes.