Nani, Pooja Hegde to play love birds?

Popular actor Nani is reportedly set to romance pretty actress Pooja Hegde in his next big ticket film being directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya. “Producer wanted a refreshing casting for the film and he is talking with Pooja Hegde since she hasn’t worked with Nani before and the casting coup would be finalized soon," says a source.

Already, Pooja Hegde is under discussion for another film with reigning star Naga Chaitanya and it looks like young heroes are willing to work with B-town diva. “Pooja Hegde's charm and popularity are intact and most of the young stars are willing to share screen space with Pooja,” he adds.

No doubt, Pooja Hegde who worked with stars like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Prabhas is going to make waves in her second stint in Tollywood in 2024 and give her rivals a run for their money. “Pooja is looking for some plum offers in Telugu and she is game for some interesting roles too,” he concludes.