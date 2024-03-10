Nani costliest film ever Saripodhaa Sanivaaram?

No doubt, the market for hotshot Nani has expanded over the years, but his upcoming action film ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is set to cross Rs 90 crores to become the highest budget film in his career. “It is going to breach Rs 90 crore mark due to lot of action episodes, VFX work and lavish sets and it would definitely will turn into maiden high budget film in his career," says a source who adds, “Earlier, Nani movies were wrapped up within Rs 40 to Rs 45 crores but this time it is going to be almost double that budget.”No doubt, director Vivek Athreya is determined to make a big-ticket action adventure and has got the support of producers. “DVV Danayya has a penchant for larger-than-life movies and digs deep into his pockets for star-studded movies and he doesn’t want to compromise even for a film with Nani ,” he adds.Danayya who made Rs 500 crore movie ‘RRR’ and getting ready for a Rs 200 crore film “OG’ with Pawan Kalyan, has loosened his purse strings yet again for Nani as well. “Interestingly, big budget movies beckon him and he doesn’t spare on any aspect and pumps in money to deliver an action adventure keeping up to his image,” he concludes.