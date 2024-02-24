Nani, Cibi Chakravarthy project put on backburner?

If reliable sources are to be believed, versatile actor Nani was holding discussions with Tamil director Cibi Chakravarthy of ‘Don’ movie fame but now the project has been reportedly put on hold. “Nani was impressed by the work of Cibi Chakravarthy and showed interest to collaborate with him. But things didn’t move forward as expected and the project has been put on the backburner," says a source who adds, “It was supposed to be an action-comedy to be made in Telugu and Tamil languages and Nani liked the story idea in principle but things didn't fall in place ,” he adds.Tamil director Cibi Chakravarthy rose to fame in Kollywood with the hit movie ‘Don’. “It revolved around a reluctant engineering student (Siva Karthikeyan) repeatedly clashing with his college's discipline mentor, while still trying to discover his passion in life and prove his eligibility to his father and typical campus caper and it worked wonders at the box office,” he points out.Actually, talented actor Nani has worked with many Tamil directors like Samudrakhani(Jenda Pai Kapiraju) and Anjana Ali Khan (Veppam) and also understands Tamil language very well. “He may work with another Tamil director some time later,” he concludes.Meanwhile, Nani is looking forward to his next action film 'Saripoda Sanivaram' after tasting success with rustic entertainer 'Dasara'. He also played a doting father in 'Hi Nanna' and won loads of appreciation.