Nagarjuna reflects on 35 Years of Shiva, remembers father ANR's prophetic words

Seasoned star Nagarjuna who is celebrating 35 years of his iconic action film 'Shiva', remembers his conversations with his dad and legendary actor Akkineni Nageshwar Rao. "It’s been 35 years and a day since the release of the iconic #shiva!!I cannot forget that day driving in a car with my father Anr garu and he said ‘I saw shiva last night and this morning I heard it’s a big hit, but I believe it will become one of the biggest in Telugu Film industryHow incredibly true your words were Nana🙏 Gratitude to all the love for shiva even after all these years! Thank you to all the people who made Shiva possible ' he wroteNo doubt, 'Shiva' was a landmark movie in the career of Nagarjuna who was till then hailed as a lover boy. But after showcasing his brooding anger as a college student-turned-gangster, he became a sought=after action hero in Tollywood. He also trusted young director Ram Gopal Varma. 'Nag thank you for giving me a break of a lifetime.. Without your unwavering support and absolute trust in me. There wouldn't have been Shiva or Me."'' he wore on XThe film boasted of stylised action episodes and few romantic numbers between Nagarjuna and Amaal and intriguing background score of maestro Ilayaraja.