Nagarjuna Continues to Reject Negative Roles, Focuses on Positive and Energetic Characters

Seasoned star Nagarjuna has always been averse to negative roles in his career since he prefers to play protagonist roles. “He was approached to play the role of Arvind Swamy in ‘Dhruva’ opposite Ram Charan since it was a remake Tamil film ‘Thani Oruvan'. In fact, director Surender Reddy personally met Nagarjuna and narrated his stylized dark role and assured him a different kind of presentation in Telugu but in vain” he adds.

Yet again, the news about director Lokesh Kanakaraj offering a negative role to ‘Manmadhudu’ star in his upcoming film ‘Coolie’ with Rajnikanth. “Nagarjuna would always stay away from such roles since he has an ardent fan following who like to watch him in positive and energetic roles. He is also financially settled and doesn’t need to do dark roles to earn a few bucks,” he adds.

On the work front, Nagarjuna tasted success with his recent release ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ and bounced back into the reckoning. “He has become an expert in churning out rural-centric movies and tasted success with films like ‘Bangarraju’ and ‘Sogade Chinni Nayana,’’ he concludes.