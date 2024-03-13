Nagarjuna begins shooting for Kubera in Bangkok

The unveiling of the first look of "Kubera," featuring the stellar combination of National Award-winning actor Dhanush, King Nagarjuna Akkineni, and National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri garnered an exceptional response from audiences. Dhanush's rugged appearance surprised and intrigued viewers, setting the stage for heightened anticipation. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group), in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, and presented by Sonali Narang, the film has garnered significant buzz.As the excitement mounts, the production team embarks on a new shooting schedule in Bangkok, where key sequences involving Nagarjuna and other cast members are being filmed. Amidst breathtaking scenic locales, the crew is capturing pivotal talkie and action sequences, promising audiences a visual treat like never before. Accompanying the announcement are exclusive behind-the-scenes stills, showcasing director Sekhar Kammula in discussion with Nagarjuna and the stunt team preparing for an action-packed sequence.Adding to the anticipation, Rashmika Mandanna has been confirmed as the female lead in the film, elevating expectations for her chemistry with the lead actors. With a focus on lavish production values and cutting-edge technical standards, "Kubera" promises to be a cinematic spectacle that transcends boundaries.Renowned composer Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has been entrusted with the music, while Niketh Bommi handles cinematography duties, ensuring a visually stunning and musically captivating experience for audiences. With Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre as production designers, "Kubera" is poised to set new benchmarks in filmmaking excellence.