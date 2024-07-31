Nagarjuna allotted 40 days for his special role in Dhanush's next film?
After tasting success with 'Naa Saami Ranga', seasoned star Nagarjuna is doing a special role in Tamil star Dhanush's next film 'Kubera'. Being directed by Sekhar Kammula, it is touted to be an action-adventure. "Nagarjuna has allotted over 40 days for this film since his role is almost parallel to the protagonist role in the film and he is giving his best as an honest officer," says a source. Earlier, the makers unveiled Nagarjuna's first look from the movie. On a rainy day, Nagarjuna is seen holding an umbrella, while the vehicle on his back is loaded with currency notes. The glimpse, however, illustrates the uprightness of the character, as he places a currency note from his pocket since one note from the vehicle is drenched in rain.