Naga Chaitanya to team up with Virupaksha director?

New-age actor Naga Chaitanya is reportedly joining hands with young director Karthik Varma Dandu, who rose to fame with ‘Virupaksha’, to deliver a big ticket entertainer. “Naga Chaitanya will headline this mythical thriller and the scion of Akkineni family has given his nod and discussions are underway,” says a source, who claims that the film will be jointly produced by Bogavalli Prasad and Sukumar to dish out another thriller. “After tasting massive success with ‘Virupaksha’, the producers have joined hands for another big project with supernatural elements.”Earlier, the producers unveiled an intriguing poster online for their latest venture, a mythical thriller without naming an actor. The project has begun its pre-production phase and now the team is busy roping in cast and crew. “It would be for the first time that Naga Chaitanya would be doing a film with supernatural elements since he mostly confined himself to lover boy roles and proved his mettle in urban centric movies like ‘Majili’ and ‘Love Story’," he points out.No doubt, Karthik Varma Dandu proved his command over spooky thrillers and kept the audience glued to their seats with a captivating horror thriller 'Virupaksha' and revived the trend of horror thrillers in Tollywood. “His teaming up with Naga Chaitanya, will push his career a few notches up,” he concludes.Right now, Naga Chaitanya is busy shooting for his much-awaited and pan-India film 'Thandel' and has gone in for a makeover and put on lots of muscle to fit into a fisherman role.