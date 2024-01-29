Nag thanks fans for their unconditional love

Seasoned star Nagarjuna wholeheartedly thanked Akkineni fans for standing behind him like a rock despite hits and flops in his career. “I grateful to my Akkineni fans for showering unconditional love on us unmindful of ups and downs in my career,” he says at an event of ‘Naa Saami Ranga’. “I have seen them always happy and giving us energy to strive hard,” he adds.

He claims that he started shooting for this film on the day when the statue of his father and legendary actor Akkineni Nageshwar Rao was unveiled on September 20 in Hyderabad. “When I said I had to go midway to start work on my film ‘Naa Saami Ranga’, Amala asked me to defer it. But when I said, we are planning to release our film for the Sankranthi festival, my family didn’t believe it,” he informs. He states that except for his spirited and energetic team members, nobody trusted their words. “I truly miss all the unit members from spot boy to top technicians for keeping our spirits high and enabling us to complete our film within three months,” he points out. He also thanked Oscar winner M M Keeravani, for chalking out requirements for composing music. “Your scheduling also helped us to speed up our work,” he quips.

Nonetheless, Nagarjuna is back in the reckoning with ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ after delivering not-so-impressive outings like ‘The Ghost’. His complete trust in remaking the Malayalam film ‘Porinju Mariam Jose’ has paid off.

