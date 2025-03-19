Nag Ashwin Shares Updates on Kalki 2, Reflects on His Debut Film





According to Ashwin, the second installment will delve deeper into the characters of Bhairava and Karna—both portrayed by Prabhas—offering a more profound and intense narrative. While the first film established the Mahabharata connections and key roles, Kalki 2 promises an even grander and more immersive cinematic experience. Fans can expect a heightened focus on Prabhas’s character arc, making it a thrilling treat for Rebel Star enthusiasts.



Expressing gratitude, Ashwin credited Nani for believing in his vision when many were hesitant. He also acknowledged producers Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt for their unwavering support, which helped bring the project to life.

Though Yevade Subramanyam had a lukewarm response at release, it has since earned a devoted following. With the re-release, Ashwin hopes the film will reach a wider audience and provide an enhanced theatrical experience.



With Kalki 2 on the horizon and Yevade Subramanyam returning to the big screen, Nag Ashwin continues to make his mark on Indian cinema, seamlessly blending thought-provoking storytelling with grand cinematic spectacles.



