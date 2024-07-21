Nabha Natesh's Struggles Continue as 'Darling' Fails to Impress

Pretty actress Nabha Natesh was banking heavily on her recent release ‘Darling’ but the poorly-made comic-caper failed to impress the audience and it would have shattered her dream to bounce back into the reckoning.. “She played a girl suffering from multiple personality disorder but it was used to evoke more fun and invariably it turns into foolhardy effort due to pathetic writing,” says a distributor, who adds, “Nabha looks pretty and did her job well but couldn’t salvage a poorly-etched role and her hopes are shattered a bit,” he adds.After sharing screen space with popular actors like Ravi Teja and Ram Pothineni, pretty actress Nabha Natesh agreed to work with comedian-turned-hero Priyadarshi in ‘Darling’ "It was risky call since Priyadarshi is yet to be establish himself as a full fledged hero,” he points out and adds, “Tollywood stars are quite particular about heroines' earlier films and check out with whom she has worked with. If they find her doing non-star movies, they would be reluctant to act with her.”No doubt, Nabha Natesh proved her mettle as bubbly and aggressive lover girl in ‘iSmart Shankar’ and matched strides with Ram Pothineni. “She showcased her good looks and talent in that role and was hailed as promising talent,” he adds, Although,she made her debut in Telugu with ‘Nannu Dochukunduvate’, she got fame and recognition with ‘iSmart Shankar’. “She worked with Ravi Teja in ‘Disco Raja’ and ‘Solo Brathuke So Betteru’ with Sai Dharam Tej. She also shared acting honours with Bellamkonda Srinivas in ‘Alludu Adhurs’ and tasted success too. But her film ‘Maestro’ with Nithin turned out to be damp squib and dented her career a bit,” he points out