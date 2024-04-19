Top Bollywood Actor in Thala Ajith's Good, Bad, Ugly?

If Chennai sources are to be believed, the makers of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Good Bad Ugly’ are planning to rope in Bollywood hunk John Abraham for a key role. ‘John Abraham is keen to work with Ajith but discussions are underway,’ says a source. He claims that initially the makers were thinking of roping in Bobby Deol but later dropped the plans since he is overexposed in south movies. “John Abraham has limited exposure in the south and would be the best choice to take on mighty Ajith Kumar onscreen," he points out.

Earlier, Tamil director Adhik Ravichandran had said, “There are priceless moments in everyone’s life and career, and this one is beyond my belief. Working with my matinee idol AK sir has been a long cherished dream and I’m emotionally overwhelmed working with him. I thank producers Naveen Yerneni sir and Ravi Shankar sir for this opportunity.”

Mythri Movie Makers, one of the most celebrated and esteemed production houses of the Indian film industry is moving to Kollywood with their new project with actor Ajith Kumar.