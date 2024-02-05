Mythri Movies in talks with Tamil star Ajith, to enter Kollywood?

After stepping into Bollywood with a big-ticket film with Bollywood star Sunny Deol, leading Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers is planning to move to Kollywood and hold negotiations with Tamil stars. “They are closing a deal with Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar since they want to begin their Kollywood innings with a bang with a big budget extravaganza to launch their banner in a big way,” says a source from Chennai and adds, ‘They are ready to offer over Rs 110 crores for the dates of reigning Tamil superstar since he is one biggest mass heroes in Tamil cinema," he adds.

With Telugu superstars tied up with commitments in 2024, Telugu producers are rushing to Kollywood and Mythri Movies are also joining the fray. “Mythri Movie Makers are expanding their brand equity in Bollywood and Kollywood with star-studded movies since they are adept in dishing out larger-than-life movies. They have delivered the biggest hits like ‘Srimanthudu’, ‘Janatha Garage’, ‘Rangasthalam’ and ‘Waltair Veerayya’ in Tollywood to attain the numero uno position in Tollywood. Now, looking to expand their footprint even in Malayalam with a path-breaking film ‘Nadikar’ with talented actor Tovino Thomas and it is getting ready for release,” he points out.

After tasting success as distributors with the massive hit ‘HanuMan’, Mythri Movie Makers led by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yellamanchili are on cloud nine. “They have also become bankable distributors in the Nizam region since they tasted success with ‘Salaar’ and ‘HanuMan’ and are raring to go, “ he concludes.

