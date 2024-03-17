Mythri Movie Makers storm Kollywood, Mollywood

Numero uno Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers have launched a Tamil film ‘Good Bad Ugly’ with Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar to take Kollywood by storm. They are also awaiting release of their maiden Malayalam film 'Nadikar' with Tovino Thomas and are all set to venture into Bollywood as well. “We are on an expansion bid” admits Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili in a chit chat with Deccan Chronicle

You are storming Kollywood with a film featuring superstar Ajith Kumar?

A: We are glad to begin our innings in the Tamil film industry with a bang since we have got an opportunity to work with a big star like Ajith Kumar who is friendly and a jovial person. This film will be a lavish adventure befitting the status of Ajith and we are also planning a content-based film with director Pradeep who made the blockbuster ‘Love Today’. We would like to strike a balance between star-studded and thematic films in Kollywood.

What about your maiden Malayalam movie ‘Nadikar’ with Tovino Thomas?

A: Most of us are fascinated with Malayalam movies for their novel and path-breaking movies. We were quite happy to begin our stint in the Malayalam industry with an interesting film ‘Nadikar ‘ in the combination of Tovino Thomas and Lal Jr. Actually, we were floored by Tovino Thomas’s performances in films like ‘Minnal Murali’ and ‘2018’, while we adored Lal Jr's gripping saga ‘Driving License’. This film is post production work and slated for release soon. We are also looking for refreshing themes to churn out more films in Malayalam.



You are reuniting with Ram Charan for ‘Peddi’ after ‘Rangasthalam’?

A: We are quite happy to join hands with Ram Charan for another massive entertainer and we are hoping to score big with this sports-centric saga. We also have ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ with reigning star Pawan Kalyan and it has all the makings of a blockbuster. Honestly, we were fortunate for getting an opportunity to work big Telugu stars like Chiranjeevi(Waltair Veerayya), Jr NTR(Janatha Garage), Mahesh Babu(Srimanthudu) and Allu Arjun (Pushpa) and we proved that we are adept in dishing out star-studded movies. We share good rapport with all these superstars. We are also awaiting the release of the much-awaited film ‘Pushpa The Rule’ and we are confident of living up to soaring expectations. It will be another masterpiece from Allu Arjun and director Sukumar.

What happened to your Bollywood plans?

A: We are holding discussions with a few makers and we would announce a big ticket Hindi film very soon to fulfill our dream to step into Bollywood. With all the films turning into pan-India, we wanted to study the working style and business module of each language and expand our brand.

