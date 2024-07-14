Mythri Movie Makers Splurge Over Rs 3 Cr on Buchi Babu Sana's Script

Unwilling to compromise, Mythri Movie Makers have reportedly spent a bomb on director Buchi Babu Sana’s script to make a larger-than-life movie. “The producers didn't mind spending more than Rs 3 crores just for the script work and in fine-tuning it,” says a source who adds, “Few top writers also shared a few tips to make it an engaging film since it was having a big star like Ram Charan ,"he adds.Besides, director Buchi Babu hasn’t done a star-studded movie before but came up with an interesting and gripping sports-centric theme. “He made a heart-wrenching love story ‘Uppena’. Thereafter, he has readied a hard-hitting story and impressed the producers to invest big. So few big guns heard the script and changed it a bit,” he adds.With Buchi Babu being young and happening, it was even a challenge for him to make a star-centric entertainer and sought support from senior writers. “The story sittings happened even in Goa and other places and it has shaped up well and is going to grip the audience,” he concludes.