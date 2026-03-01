Mystery Girl From Prabhas’ Spirit Revealed As Model Aishwarya Desai

Ever since the poster featuring Vivek Oberoi from Prabhas’ upcoming film Spirit, was unveiled, it has sparked widespread discussion. While Vivek Oberoi’s look grabbed attention on one side, the spotlight also fell on the mysterious girl seen in the poster, leading to intense speculation among fans and movie buffs.

Many initially believed the girl to be Tripti Dimri, with rumours suggesting she might be playing a dual role in the film. However, it has now been revealed that the mystery woman is not Tripti but Mumbai-based model Aishwarya Desai..

Aishwarya Desai is a well-known face in the Mumbai modelling circuit and is also a lifestyle content creator on Instagram, with close to 36K followers. Reports suggest that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga noticed her during an advertisement shoot and decided to cast her in Spirit, marking her acting debut. This is being seen as a golden opportunity for the young model to showcase her talent on a big stage.

In recent times, Prabhas’ films have also been notable for introducing fresh female talent. In his other project, Fauji, actress Imanvi Ismail is making her debut as the female lead. Now, with Spirit, Aishwarya Desai is said to be making her debut in a crucial role. It remains to be seen how significant her screen presence will be and whether she will share scenes with Prabhas.

Meanwhile, Spirit has been in the news for multiple casting changes. Tripti Dimri was reportedly brought in as the female lead after Deepika Padukone exited the project. There were also reports of veteran actor Prakash Raj walking out of the film due to creative differences. Though Prakash Raj initially denied the rumours, the reports resurfaced later, and the actor has since remained silent, fuelling speculation about his exit.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit continues to generate strong buzz even before going on floors, with its casting choices and behind-the-scenes developments keeping fans intrigued.



