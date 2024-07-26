Raayan to Operation Mafia: Don't Miss These July Movies







With the last week of July 2024 right around the corner, it is going to be a feast of high-octane movies on show for cinephiles. Raayan coming from Dhanush has been an action packed effort whereas Operation Raavan made by Rakshit Alturi comes across as a suspenseful thriller and Mafia which was done by Prajwal Devaraj keeps one guessing. Here we present some highly anticipated South Indian films that will be out this week.Dhanush's RaayanFirst on the list is Dhanush’s much-awaited film, “Raayan” that will hit the screens on July 26th, 2024. This Tamil language action film was written and directed by Dhanush himself who also did two other movies before this one. The movie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures banner with S.J.Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar being part of its ensemble cast.The teaser and posters have already raised considerable excitement among fans promising them a different Dhanush hereon. Adding to this excitement is AR Rahman’s music that promises nothing but grand auditory experience.Rakshit Alturi's Operation Raavan“Operation Raavan” is next up- a multilingual Tamil-Telugu debut production flicking starring Rakshit Alturi being produced by Dhyan Alturi and directed by Venkatha Satya; it releases worldwide on July 26th ,2024.Rakshit Alturi plays Anand Sriram, a TV reporter in the storyline of an unknown masked individual. This is where the movie has been unique in its promotional activities by challenging the viewers to unmask the masked character within an hour after viewing.Prajwal Devaraj’s MafiaIn one of the most discussed movies in Kannada, Prajwal Devaraj will be playing a lead role. Set to be released on July 26th, 2024, already caught attention from public with its own plot. “Mafia”, directed by Lohith H narrates a story about a determined policeman who fights against notorious organ traffic gang.The film assures action packed scenes and unexpected twists. The actors are Aditi Prabhudeva, Shine Shetty, Sadhu Kokila and Vasuki Vaibhav that add dimensionality into the story.With all these different films planned for release towards this end of July 2024 last week the South Indian cinephiles will definitely have something worth waiting for. There is something for everyone among these movies whether you prefer high-octane action or suspenseful thrillers or even dramatic classics. You cannot afford to miss out watching them on big screen!