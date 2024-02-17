AR Murugadoss on a comeback trail

Leading Kollywood director A R Murugadoss is making a comeback of sorts with a big ticket film with Tamil actor Siva Karthikeyan and has roped in music sensation Anirudh Ravichandar to score music. “After a gap, he is returning to deliver a blockbuster and put his career back on track,” says a distributor and adds, “Murugadoss is adept in dishing out action adventures revolving around social messages and his films like ‘Ramana’ and ‘Sarkar’ would vouch for it,” he adds.

Actually, Murugadoss made his debut in Telugu with an action film ‘Stalin’ with megastar Chiranjeevi but didn’t live up to high expectations. “He was supposed to direct Chiranjeevi in ‘Tagore,’ which was a remake of his Tamil hit movie ‘Ramana’, but later he returned to Tollywoood to work with Chiranjeevi in ‘Stalin’, he points out.

In fact, Murugadoss gained the love of Telugu audience after ‘Ghajini’ starring Suirya and later his films like ‘7th Sense’ and ‘Tuppaki’ turned out to be average grossers in Telugu states. “He worked with Tamil stars like Vijay, Suriya but his much-hyped film with Rajnikanth ‘Darbar’ tanked at the box office and dented his ratings,” he points out.

He also got an opportunity to work with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu with 'Spyder' but the multilingual version couldn't live up the expectations and crashed at the box office. "He may work with a Tollywood superstar sooner than later,' he concludes.