Mrunal Thakur's career hits a rough patch after back to back hits

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who made her debut in Telugu cinema with Sita Raamam, impressed the audience with her performance. People who loved watching her on the screen, really went on to believe that they would have been no better Sita, other than Mrunal. The actress has done a great performance in the film and that has showered many offers on her. Dom Mrunal has been in Bollywood for quite a long time. The actress could not make an impact on the audience through her films. Also, on the other hand, the films she chose to be part of were also not up to the mark.





Last year, another film called Hi Nanna hit the screens and this film also ended as a blockbuster hit at the box office, marking Ronald's second blockbuster hit in Tollywood. While everything seemed really smooth for the Actress, something that she and her team did not see coming was Family Star.





The manager of the actress has been going to Production houses and making sure that she gets films with a list of actors, but not looking at the depth of the character and the plot, and this has brought Mrunal's first flop in Tollywood.





Family Star is all about Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal's character did not have much importance and was pretty much sideline as well. Director Parasuram made her just one of the characters of the film, but not the important one. Also with remuneration being very high, having Ronald on board yet again for a Telugu film is something that many directors and producers are going to have a second thought about.