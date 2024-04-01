Mrunal Thakur pins hopes on Sanjay Leela Bhansali

After two back-to-back hits ‘Sita Ramam’ and ‘Hi Nanna’ and awaiting the release of her third film ‘Family Star’ this week, pretty actress Mrunal Thakur has shied away from signing new Telugu films, despite few offers knocking her door. “Few offers are there in Telugu but she is not committing herself,’ says a source who adds, “Mruna Thakur has signed a big ticket film with ace Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and pinning all her hopes on this magnum opus to give her a career a fillip in 2024,” he adds.

Mrunal Thakur has proved her mettle in Hindi films like ‘Jersey’ and ‘Super 30’ but couldn’t make a mark in Bollywood. “She is focused on resurrecting her career in Bollywood and was waiting for a plum offer. Now that she has got one opportunity, she wants to utilize it to move up the ladder in Bollywood circles,” he points out.

Coming back to Tollywood, she has proved her acting prowess in ‘Sita Ramam’ and ‘Hi Nanna’ and matched acting stories with talented actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Nani respectively. “She has to do more glam-centric roles in Tollywood to reach the top. Otherwise, she will be relegated to roles with substance, and it would limit her reach,” adds the source.

He also cites the success of actresses like Samantha, Kajal, Tamaannah, and Shruti Haasan, who joined the big league in Tollywood by playing glam divas onscreen. Is Mrunal Thakur listening?

