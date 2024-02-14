Mrunal Thakur joins Pooja Hegde, Krithi Shetty in K-town

Close on the heels of glam divas Krithi Shetty and Pooja Hegde, another pretty actress Mrunal Thakur is also doing Tamil movies after making waves in Tollywood. “Mrunal Thakur is going to do a film with Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan and also another film with Simbu to expand her fan base in Kollywood after delivering two hits ‘Sita Ramam and ‘Hi Nanna’ in Tollywood,” says a source and adds, “While Pooja is doing a key role in Tamil director Ajay Gnanamuthu’ Tamil film being bankrolled by AVM productions. Earlier, she worked with Tamil superstar Vijay in ‘Beast’,” he adds.

On top-league Telugu actresses signing up for Tamil movies, he adds, “Most of the Telugu stars have no dates to spare this year and top-rung divas have to look for greener pastures. They had dates to spare and were bound to be attracted by plum offers from Kollywood and going to prove their mettle among Tamil viewers,” he informs. He further claims that most Tamil films are getting released in Telugu and the regional barriers have been breached. “Big Tamil films are bound to be dubbed in Telugu and they are going to be in touch with Telugu viewers too. These days, language and regional barriers have disappeared since Tamil films are designed as pan-India,’ he points out.

Similarly, pretty actress Krithi Shetty who made waves with ‘Uppena’ in Tollywood is also shooting in Chennai for her Tamil film ‘Genie’ with Jayam Ravi’. “All these actresses are still in the reckoning in Tollywood and are holding discussions with Telugu filmmakers, but they are sharing screen space with Tamil stars to shore up their fan following,’ he concludes.