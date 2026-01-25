Mrunal Thakur Has No Connection To Peddi?

Contrary to rumours doing the rounds, Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur is not associated with Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi. Reports had earlier suggested that Mrunal would feature in a special song alongside Ram Charan, but the film’s team has now firmly denied these claims.

“These rumours are untrue, and Mrunal Thakur has no connection to our film,” revealed a source close to the production. The source, however, confirmed that a special song is indeed planned and will be shot in the first week of March. “The actress for the special number will be a top heroine, and the final decision will be taken by the end of this month,” the source added.

Special songs featuring leading actresses have become a major commercial asset in recent years. Actresses like Samantha, Pooja Hegde, and Sreeleela have delivered viral chartbusters such as Oo Antava, Jigelu Rani, and Kissik. Notably, Pooja Hegde had earlier shared screen space with Ram Charan in Rangasthalam, and the song created a huge buzz.

“A special song by a star heroine significantly boosts a film’s buzz. These songs often go viral and create excitement even before the film’s release,” the source pointed out.

Meanwhile, Peddi, a rural-based sports drama, already features songs between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. One such number, Chikir Chikiri, has already crossed millions of views online. Another high-energy dance number is expected to showcase Ram Charan’s dancing skills once again, promising a visual treat for fans across the globe.